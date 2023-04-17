Advertise With Us
Manatee County neighborhoods under boil water notice

Manatee County Utilities Department will be issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for...
Manatee County Utilities Department will be issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers in several neighborhoods.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Work on water lines is prompting the Manatee County Utilities Department to issue a notice to boil water before consuming it in several neighborhoods, it was announced Monday.

The Precautionary Boil Water Notice will be issued April 19 for customers at 6720-7461 Prospect Road, and 3480-3535 Whitfield Avenue. The notice also affects the neighborhoods of Grady Point, Cottages at Blu, Fiddlers Creek, and Centre Lake, on April 19, 2023, after the water has been restored.

A water main tie-in will be scheduled Tuesday, April 18. The water will be shut off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers are advised that once service is restored, all water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled as a precaution. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

This precautionary notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey has shown the water to be safe, normally 24-48 hours. A notice will be issued when the restriction is lifted.

If residents have any questions, they may call 941-792-8811 ext: 5268 or 5216 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

