Man arrested in Bradenton after standoff with SWAT team

Jamie Steffanuski
Jamie Steffanuski(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A wanted Manatee County man is in jail after an hourslong standoff that with the sheriff’s office SWAT team April 15, authorities said.

At about 5:15 p.m., deputies went to the Fair Lane Acres Mobile Home Park, in the 700 block of 49th Avenue Terrace West., to arrest 48-year-old Jamie Steffanuski on an active felony warrant.

When confronted, deputies say Steffanuski brandished a firearm and fled into the mobile home, refusing to come out and making threats to harm deputies if they came inside.

After hours of negotiation, he gave himself up to SWAT team members. As Steffanuski was being taken into custody, deputies noticed a fire had been set inside the home. Fire crews responded and extinguished the fire in the heavily damaged mobile home. No one was injured.

Steffanuski has been charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement and is under investigation for suspected arson.

