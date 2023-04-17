Advertise With Us
Kia Sportage sought in fatal hit-and-run crash

Police are looking for the driver of a copper-colored Kia Sportage they say was involved in a...
Police are looking for the driver of a copper-colored Kia Sportage they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Fort Myers Sunday afternoon.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are looking for the driver of a copper-colored Kia Sportage they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Fort Myers Sunday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a bicyclist was trying to cross the eastbound lanes of Lee Boulevard at about 4:30 p.m. when they were hit by a motorcyclist. As both riders were knocked to the ground, the Kia following the motorcycle also hit the bicyclist and immediately fled the scene.

The bicyclist was killed; the motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

