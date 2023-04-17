Inmate death at Sarasota County Correctional Facility

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An inmate is being charged with second degree murder for allegedly killing a fellow inmate in the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.

After the initial investigation, Zachary K. Ellis will be charged with the murder. Ellis is being held on an unrelated domestic violence charge, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s identity is being withheld due to Mary’s law, and the next of kin being notified.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section (CIS) along with the 12th district Medical Examiner’s office are investigating the death.

