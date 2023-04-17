Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without reason

FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday,...
FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday, April. 12, 2023. Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News for airing bogus allegations of fraud in the 2020 election is set to begin trial on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Delaware.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News put off the opening of the trial Monday for one day, without any explanation.

Lawyers for Fox and Dominion Voting Systems would not comment on Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis’ decision or on reports that settlement talks may be ongoing.

Davis said that delays in a long trial are not unusual and are built into the timeline. Before ordering a recess, he talked briefly in a conference with attorneys representing Fox and Dominion.

The closely watched case centers on whether Fox, which is based in New York, defamed Dominion, based in Denver, by spreading false claims that the company rigged the 2020 election against Republican then-President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of at fault driver Donald Leif Johnsen, 59, of Naples.
Hit and run fatal crash on I-75
Zachary K. Ellis, an inmate, will be charged with second degree murder as a result of the...
Inmate death at Sarasota County Correctional Facility
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box installed less than 4 months ago
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One person in critical condition after Sarasota shooting
The Mayhem Nation remember one of their teammates.
Mayhem Nation local baseball team honors teammate

Latest News

Two teens embrace at a prayer vigil on Sunday, April 16, 2023, outside First Baptist Church in...
4 victims in Dadeville, Alabama, mass shooting identified
FILE - A Juul electronic cigarette starter kit is seen at a smoke shop on Dec. 20, 2018, in New...
Minnesota settles case against e-cigarette maker Juul
Emma, 18, sits for a portrait in Georgia on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The aspiring artist, with...
Why are teen girls in crisis? It’s not just social media
New York City Mayor Eric Adams criticized House Republicans for their trip to New York.
New York mayor blasts House Republicans, calls trip 'junket'