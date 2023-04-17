Advertise With Us
Fire crews find body burning in Ruskin field

Deputies are investigating a homicide after discovering a body on fire in an "open field"...
Deputies are investigating a homicide after discovering a body on fire in an "open field" Saturday morning in Ruskin, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.(Courtesy of WTSP-TV)
By WTSP
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RUSKIN, Fla. (WTSP) - Deputies are investigating a homicide after discovering a body on fire in an open field Saturday morning in Ruskin, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said around 8 a.m., a 911 caller said they “drove by what appeared to be a mannequin on fire in an open field behind a residential area in the 1100 block of Will Scarlett Avenue,” a news release said.

When fire crews put out the blaze, it was determined that the mannequin was an actual human body.

The sheriff’s office said the person had upper body trauma, and due to the severity of the burns, the body cannot be identified.

“This is a jarring scene,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “At this time, our deputies are doing everything they can to determine what happened to this person. We do believe this is an isolated incident, and we will continue to work tirelessly until we determine how this horrific crime occurred.”

