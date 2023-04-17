Advertise With Us
Bradenton police sergeant loses fight with cancer

Bradenton Police Sgt. Lee Cosens has died of cancer.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is mourning the loss of a 10-year veteran officer.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bradenton Police Sergeant Lee Cosens following a hard-fought battle against cancer,” the department said on Twitter Monday morning.

Sgt. Cosens, a U.S. Army veteran, worked for more than 10 years as a patrol officer and detective.

He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2021. Cosens also served on several specialty units, including the Hostage Negotiation Team, the State Emergency Response Team, and the Marine Unit.

Sgt. Cosens leaves behind his wife, Amy, and daughters, aged 6 and 7.

“Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” the tweet said. “His untimely death is a great loss to our BPD family.”

