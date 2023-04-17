Bradenton man claims $5 million lottery scratch-off prize
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has hit it big, claiming a $5 million lottery scratch-off ticket.
The Florida Lottery announced Monday that Corday Hamilton, 31, claimed a $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.96 million.
Hamilton bought his winning ticket from the Publix on North Beneva Road in Sarasota. Publix gets a $10,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.
The Gold Rush game was launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million, with many smaller prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.