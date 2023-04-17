A Booker High School student’s journey to ivy league education

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nora Mitchell is a straight-A student at Booker High School who after dedicating herself to hard work in the classroom, has been accepted to some of the nation’s top universities.

Mitchell, who is known for being very active and involved in the community, got into Harvard, Yale, Brown, Georgetown, UCLA, UC Berkley, Barnard and UF. She stated that she will be attending Harvard University.

“Nora Mitchell is an incredible student,” said Edna Sherrell, Booker High School teacher. “Nora is a rare find, and I call her a ‘true tornado’ because when her passion hits her purpose, she is a force of nature. She is one of the persons that I’ve met in my career that is always looking for what’s next. She is inquisitive, she is intellectual and most of all she is humble and very compassionate.”

Nora is president of the National Honor Society at BHS and has received several academic scholarships from the universities she was accepted to.

