Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

A Booker High School student’s journey to ivy league education

Booker High School student Nora Mitchell celebrates her many college acceptances with her mom.
Booker High School student Nora Mitchell celebrates her many college acceptances with her mom.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nora Mitchell is a straight-A student at Booker High School who after dedicating herself to hard work in the classroom, has been accepted to some of the nation’s top universities.

Mitchell, who is known for being very active and involved in the community, got into Harvard, Yale, Brown, Georgetown, UCLA, UC Berkley, Barnard and UF. She stated that she will be attending Harvard University.

“Nora Mitchell is an incredible student,” said Edna Sherrell, Booker High School teacher. “Nora is a rare find, and I call her a ‘true tornado’ because when her passion hits her purpose, she is a force of nature. She is one of the persons that I’ve met in my career that is always looking for what’s next. She is inquisitive, she is intellectual and most of all she is humble and very compassionate.”

Nora is president of the National Honor Society at BHS and has received several academic scholarships from the universities she was accepted to.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of at fault driver Donald Leif Johnsen, 59, of Naples.
Hit and run fatal crash on I-75
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One person in critical condition after Sarasota shooting
More sun expected for Saturday as high pressure moves in
Cold front could bring some strong storms
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box installed less than 4 months ago
Sunny
More humidity, more Red Tide, and a chance of a Sunday thunderstorm!

Latest News

Serenity Oaks Homestead is offering goat cuddle sessions now through May 28.
Serenity Oaks Homestead offers goat cuddling for stress reduction
The Sarasota Open has wrapped up for 2023. But according to the director of the tournament,...
Sarasota Open puts a spotlight on the Suncoast
According to Selah Freedom’s website, traffickers are making up to $1.6 million a year from...
10th Annual WOW Ride helps raise fund for Selah Freedom
storm
A cold front brings a few Sunday storms, then much lower humidity!