Blood ‘covered the walls’ in Sarasota jail murder

UPDATED with details of crime scene.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Details are emerging about a gruesome murder in the Sarasota County Jail early Sunday morning.

An inmate, Zachary K. Ellis, is being charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing a fellow inmate.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a corrections officer was conducting rounds shortly after 3:30 a.m., when she discovered Ellis laying in a room, covered in blood.

Officers removed Ellis and began to revive the victim, whose identity is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law. The victim had extensive injuries to his face and head. Blood “covered the walls” and blood splatter was seen on the ceiling, the documents show.

Ellis’s clothing, arms, hands and face were also covered in blood and his right hand was red and swollen.

Ellis was being held on an unrelated domestic battery charge.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section (CIS) along with the 12th district Medical Examiner’s office are investigating the death.

