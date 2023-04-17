Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an adult on a gravel roadway on private property in a rural area around 1 p.m.(Bob Adams / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By KMOV Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a John Deere tractor in Missouri Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an adult on a gravel roadway on private property in a rural area around 1 p.m.

The young child fell out of the tractor and was run over.

He was pronounced dead by Lincoln County EMS personnel.

No other information was provided about the accident.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of at fault driver Donald Leif Johnsen, 59, of Naples.
Hit and run fatal crash on I-75
Zachary K. Ellis, an inmate, will be charged with second degree murder as a result of the...
Inmate death at Sarasota County Correctional Facility
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box installed less than 4 months ago
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One person in critical condition after Sarasota shooting
The Mayhem Nation remember one of their teammates.
Mayhem Nation local baseball team honors teammate

Latest News

Sgt. Cosens' squad escorting his body from Tidewell Hospice to Brown & Sons Funeral Home on...
Bradenton Police escort for Sgt. Lee Cosens
A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
The homeowner was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023,...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers