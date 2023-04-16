Advertise With Us
Serenity Oaks Homestead offers goat cuddling for stress reduction

Serenity Oaks Homestead is offering goat cuddle sessions now through May 28.
Serenity Oaks Homestead is offering goat cuddle sessions now through May 28.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Serenity Oaks Homestead in Parrish is offering goat cuddling sessions for the public who want to enjoy a fun and stress reducing experience.

The sessions are Saturdays 1-2 p.m. and Sundays 10:30-11:30 a.m. and go at a rate of $25 for a one hour session. Sessions are going through May 28.

The urban farm boasts an hour of laughs, snuggles and quiet farm sounds while visitors make memories and enjoy the outdoors, leaving the stress of everyday life behind, according to their website. Visitors can feed the goats as well.

The homestead also offers goat yoga for $35 per class.

Serenity Oaks sells antibiotic and hormone-free pasture raised chicken and duck eggs, raw goat milk, goat cheese and goat milk soap. They also offer chicks and ducklings for those looking to expand their own home flock, and educational classes for new poultry and dairy goat owners. Tours of the farm are available as well.

Visit their website for more information.

