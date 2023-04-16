Sarasota Open puts a spotlight on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Open has wrapped up for 2023. But according to the director of the tournament, they actually had more players this year than they’ve had in the past.

Director Casey Brown says they went from 100 to 125 competitors this year. Those players came from all over the world including places like China, Australia, and Argentina to name a few.

She said one of the goals of hosting the tournament in beautiful Sarasota was to introduce the world to the Suncoast and boost the local economy.

“It’s amazing. Especially this weekend during finals weekend. We’ve seen so many people fly in from probably around 17 different states. So it’s awesome to see people, not only from the community out supporting, but people from all over,” said Brown.

Former Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody, who helped establish the event in Sarasota, says this isn’t just some local tennis tournament.

“Even these challenger-level tournaments are televised all over the world. A lot of fans that follow these tournaments and these players throughout the season,” said Brody.

Rather than watch the professionals in a stadium with hundreds of other people, tennis fans get to see their favorite players perform up close at Payne Park.

“The great thing about this venue is it’s really so intimate. You’re sitting feet from these players, feet from the court, and just seeing the level is I think inspiring,” said Brody.

Inspiring indeed. 11-year-old Dalton Jordan was in town from Savannah, Georgia.

As a volunteer, he was excited to be able to watch these athletes closer than anyone else. He said participating in events like these helps to improve his game.

“I love tennis. I think it’s really exciting to watch. I always want to see what I can learn and to do better at playing tennis,” said Jordan.

Casey Brown explained one of the reasons the event has been able to grow is due in large part to the volunteers.

If you would like to participate in the 2024 tournament you can sign up on their website.

