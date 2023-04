SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two vehicles collided on I-75 at mile marker 196 southbound at 7:15 p.m. Sat., April 15, resulting in at least one fatality.

Only one southbound lane is open. Honore Avenue from Laurel Road to Castle Drive will be shut down for the duration of the investigation. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

