A cold front brings a few Sunday storms, then much lower humidity!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front is on final approach to the Suncoast Sunday. Our air is humid for one more day, then much drier air returns to start the workweek. Today’s humid conditions could lead to some mid-day showers . By afternoon scattered storms will be developing off the Gulf of Mexico and approaching our beaches. These late-day and evening storms could be widely scattered, but there is a small chance of an isolated strong or severe storm, too. Winds turn to the north Monday bringing in drier air, and taking dew points back to the 50s. By the end of the week, we’re back to dew points in the high 60s, which is more typical of late April.

Red tide concentrations are up slightly for our southern beaches, lowest at our northern beaches for now.

red tide (Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.