Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

A cold front brings a few Sunday storms, then much lower humidity!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front is on final approach to the Suncoast Sunday. Our air is humid for one more day, then much drier air returns to start the workweek. Today’s humid conditions could lead to some mid-day showers . By afternoon scattered storms will be developing off the Gulf of Mexico and approaching our beaches. These late-day and evening storms could be widely scattered, but there is a small chance of an isolated strong or severe storm, too. Winds turn to the north Monday bringing in drier air, and taking dew points back to the 50s. By the end of the week, we’re back to dew points in the high 60s, which is more typical of late April.

Red tide concentrations are up slightly for our southern beaches, lowest at our northern beaches for now.

red tide
red tide(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One person in critical condition after Sarasota shooting
More sun expected for Saturday as high pressure moves in
Cold front could bring some strong storms
Sunny
More humidity, more Red Tide, and a chance of a Sunday thunderstorm!
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box installed less than 4 months ago
Fatal car crash Sat., April 15.
Fatal traffic crash on I-75 in Nokomis

Latest News

thumbnail
Futurecast
ven theatre
Venice Theatre update
ABC7 News at 11pm - April 14, 2023
ABC7 News at 7pm - April 14, 2023