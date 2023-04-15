Advertise With Us
World Circus Day

The Ringling Museum held an event for all those who wanted to partake in World Circus Day.
The Ringling Museum held an event for all those who wanted to partake in World Circus Day.
By ABC7 Staff
Apr. 15, 2023
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - World Circus Day was Sat. April 15 and the Ringling Museum hosted a special celebration with free admission to the museum and Bayfront Gardens all day.

The celebration had displays and exhibits of a miniature circus, clown cars, train cars, hands-on activities and even a juggling party.

Event-goers had the opportunity to explore Sarasota’s rich history with the circus.

