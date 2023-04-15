Advertise With Us
Sarasota Bay Cup Regatta

Sarasota Bay Cup Regatta.
Sarasota Bay Cup Regatta.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Bay Cup Regatta 2023 was held Sat., April 15 organized by the Bird Key Yacht Club, where many styles of sailboats competed.

“A tradition of weekend regatta has been a great joy and bringing that passion for sailing into the Sarasota community as well,” said Tammy Hackney, operations manager of Bird Key Yacht Club. “It’s fantastic to see all the different all the different sailors come in, our member volunteers getting involved. What more can you ask on a beautiful day like this in Sarasota.”

