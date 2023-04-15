One person in critical condition after Sarasota shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the 3400 block of 17th Street, Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, there is one victim in critical condition and there is no information on a suspect.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section is investigating.

