One person in critical condition after Sarasota shooting

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the 3400 block of 17th Street, Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, there is one victim in critical condition and there is no information on a suspect.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section is investigating.

