More humidity, more Red Tide, and a chance of a Sunday thunderstorm!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are tracking a cold front for Sunday that will bring changes to our weather pattern. Ahead of the front, we have humid air and dew points in the low 70s. By Monday humidity drops as dew points move back into the 40s and 50s for a more comfortable feel next week. As the front moves through central Florida late Sunday, a few thunderstorms will flare up. Right now thunderstorms look most likely in the computer models late Sunday, near sunset, and an isolated severe storm is possible.

Red tide levels have gone up again. Along our Sarasota County beaches, the latest Red Tide report shows concentrations of the red tide algae that range from low to medium. That means respiratory irritation is possible at many of our beaches. When the winds shift to the north Monday, irritation becomes less likely.

red tide
red tide(Station)

