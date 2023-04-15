Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Meet Pearl: Pocket-sized Chihuahua certified as world’s shortest dog

Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive. (Source: Guinness World Records via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meet Pearl, the world’s shortest dog.

Pearl is a 2-year-old Chihuahua who is shorter than a popsicle stick and only about as long as a $1 bill.

The pocket-sized pup is the new official holder of the Guinness World Record for being the shortest dog alive.

She was born in Orlando, Florida, and is actually related to the previous record holder, Miracle Milly, who had the same owner.

Pearl’s owner says her little pup is a bit of a diva. She enjoys eating high-quality food like chicken and salmon while “dressing up nice.”

A dwarf Yorkshire terrier holds the record as the tiniest pup ever at 2.8 inches tall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One person in critical condition after Sarasota shooting
According to F.D.O.T.’s Nicole Mills, the plans for the new bridge which will replace the old...
Manatee County residents unhappy with DeSoto Bridge project
A file photo of a paraglider. A paraglider has died in crash Friday morning in rural Charlotte...
Paraglider dies in crash in rural Charlotte County
More sun expected for Saturday as high pressure moves in
Cold front could bring some strong storms
Red tide causing fish kill on some Suncoast beaches.
Red tide notice on Suncoast beaches

Latest News

Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive.
Pocket-sized Chihuahua becomes world’s shortest dog alive
The Ringling Museum held an event for all those who wanted to partake in World Circus Day.
World Circus Day
The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi...
Quintuplets celebrate first Easter with parents at hospital
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Boston remembers deadly marathon bombing 10 years later