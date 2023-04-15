Mayhem Nation local baseball team honors teammate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 8-year-old Mason McLaughlin of The Mayhem Nation travel baseball team died tragically at his home on Mon. April 10, according to the head coach for the team, Daniel Sayne.

On Saturday morning, the team kicked off a tournament at Cal Ripken Baseball Fields in Sarasota.

Sayne said they almost cancelled the game, but Mason’s parents told him that Mason would want them to play.

Just before the start of the game, the team hung up Mason’s jersey in the catcher’s box and they had a moment of silence and played his batting song one last time.

“He was the life of our team,” said Sayne. “I know a lot of people might just say that, but he literally was the life of our team. One of the smallest kids on our team, you know he loved baseball. We practice two days a week and he always wanted to go up to our indoor facility and keep practicing. Mr. Personality didn’t know a stranger whether it was an adult or a kid.”

Many of his teammates wore the #15 on their faces in honor of Mason.

They also remembered their favorite memories of him, like the gum he would hand out at games and how he never got upset with anything the team did during the game.

Sayne explained they practice at Bradon River Little League Field and that they will be renaming one of the fields there after Mason.

He added that they will also be retiring Mason’s number from the team so it will always commemorate him.

