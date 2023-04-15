Cold front could bring some strong storms

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s going to be a warm one away from the water on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 inland and a heat index in the low 90s. At the beach expect to see highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the SE at 5 mph to start the day and turn to the SW by noon picking up only slightly later in the day.

We have a small chance for an isolated severe storm mainly Sunday afternoon (WWSB)

Sunday we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies in the morning with increasing cloudiness by mid afternoon. A cold front will be moving in later in the afternoon and will bring some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The storm prediction center from the National Weather Service has put us under a moderate risk for some isolated severe storms with this front. The rain chance is at 40-50% for Sunday afternoon through the evening.

The high on Sunday will be in the mid 80s due to the increase in cloud cover so not as hot as Saturday. We will see the winds pick up out of the SW at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Winds will turn to the NW once the front moves to our south and then some cooler and drier air will settle in on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 70s and winds out of the NNW at 15-20 mph. The coolest morning will be Tuesday with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Should feel really nice.

It will feel a little warmer over the weekend due to higher humidity. Look for some cooler weather to start the work week (WWSB)

Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. For the rest of the work week expect to see fair skies and highs in mid to upper 80s.

The best boating day will be Saturday with seas less than 2 feet and bay and inland water looking pretty smooth through out the day. Winds will be out of the SE at 5 knots to start the day and turn to the SW later in the afternoon. Winds and seas will pick up on Sunday in advance of the cold front.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.