U.S. 41 construction hurting local businesses

Businesses like Geier’s Sausage Kitchen and Pinch-A-Penny are saying they’ve lost a substantial...
Businesses like Geier’s Sausage Kitchen and Pinch-A-Penny are saying they’ve lost a substantial amount of business since the work began in December.(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local businesses are fed up with the construction on U.S. 41 and Tamiami Trail.

That roadwork taking place between Caribbean Drive to Beneva Road. Those implementations include a number of things like resurfacing, lighting, and bike lane improvements.

Businesses like Geier’s Sausage Kitchen and Pinch-A-Penny are saying they’ve lost a substantial amount of business since the work began in December.

They said this is generally a peak time for them as snowbirds and other tourists visit the Suncoast. However, their numbers are down.

Both businesses stated they’ve had a number of customers who have blatantly told them they’ve stopped coming due to the amount of construction.

“It’s the snowbirds. They’re old and they don’t want to drive in all of that. I get people in here every single day telling us that they don’t want to do it,” said Pinch-A-Penny’s Manager Madelyn McNish. “It’s horrible because this is a small family business. We’re all independently owned. All of the businesses along this strip are all independently owned. There’s no big chains here other than the dealerships.”

The Manager of Geier’s Sausage Kitchen Nikita Chadwick said their customers either have to avoid that road completely or make a U-turn at Sarasota Square which is about two miles down the road.

As a result, Easter week, which is normally one of their busiest—they were down about 40%, or $10,000 compared to last year.

“Easter was different this year. It was a lot slower for us, upwards of 40% that week alone. It’s a big number for a small family business, that $10,000. That’s just in one week,” said Chadwick.

ABC7 reached out to F.D.O.T. to for comment but did not hear back.

