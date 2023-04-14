Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sunny skies build in and last for several days

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the cold front pushes east today, we will see high pressure build in behind it. There is a very slight chance for a morning shower but, soon after we move into the day, the weather change shifts.

As this happens, our winds shift to the southwest and some drier air is pushed in. This will bring several days of dry and sunny weather. With the extra sunshine, our high temperatures will climb to the upper 80s by Saturday.

The next chance for showers will in the second half of the day Sunday. At that point a weak system will advance into the area and bring a 50% rain chance to the Suncoast. After the system moves past, some slightly drier and cooler air will filter in for a day or two.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to F.D.O.T.’s Nicole Mills, the plans for the new bridge which will replace the old...
Manatee County residents unhappy with DeSoto Bridge project
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
A crash blocked all lanes of southbound I-75 near Clark Road Thursday morning.
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocked southbound lanes of I-75 at Clark Road
Onyx Morgan
Deputies ask for help in finding runaway Bradenton teen
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter

Latest News

James Richard and Katherine Arroyo trudge through the water in Hollywood, Fla., on April 13,...
Here’s why the downpour in Fort Lauderdale just wouldn’t stop
Manatee County high school seniors were honored Thursday for their outstanding service in and...
Golden Herald Awards highlight Manatee student achievement
mote
Mote Science Education Aquarium to be complete by winter of 2024
ABC7 News at 11pm - April 12, 2023