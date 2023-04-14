Sunny skies build in and last for several days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the cold front pushes east today, we will see high pressure build in behind it. There is a very slight chance for a morning shower but, soon after we move into the day, the weather change shifts.

As this happens, our winds shift to the southwest and some drier air is pushed in. This will bring several days of dry and sunny weather. With the extra sunshine, our high temperatures will climb to the upper 80s by Saturday.

The next chance for showers will in the second half of the day Sunday. At that point a weak system will advance into the area and bring a 50% rain chance to the Suncoast. After the system moves past, some slightly drier and cooler air will filter in for a day or two.

