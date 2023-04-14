Paraglider dies in crash in Charlotte County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A paraglider has died in crash Friday morning in rural Charlotte County, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Claudette Smith told ABC7 that their major crimes unit is on scene in the area of Rotonda Trace and Barracuda Road, investigating the death of a paraglider. “At this time we can confirm that the call came in at 8 a.m. from another paraglider,” she said in an email.

Paragliders are nonpowered devices where a pilot sits in a harness which is suspended by a large, curved fabric wing. Pilots launch by running and obtaining lift, according to Globalparagliding.com.

