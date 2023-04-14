Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Paraglider dies in crash in Charlotte County

A file photo of a paraglider. A paraglider has died in crash Friday morning in rural Charlotte...
A file photo of a paraglider. A paraglider has died in crash Friday morning in rural Charlotte County, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A paraglider has died in crash Friday morning in rural Charlotte County, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Claudette Smith told ABC7 that their major crimes unit is on scene in the area of Rotonda Trace and Barracuda Road, investigating the death of a paraglider. “At this time we can confirm that the call came in at 8 a.m. from another paraglider,” she said in an email.

Paragliders are nonpowered devices where a pilot sits in a harness which is suspended by a large, curved fabric wing. Pilots launch by running and obtaining lift, according to Globalparagliding.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to F.D.O.T.’s Nicole Mills, the plans for the new bridge which will replace the old...
Manatee County residents unhappy with DeSoto Bridge project
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
A crash blocked all lanes of southbound I-75 near Clark Road Thursday morning.
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocked southbound lanes of I-75 at Clark Road
Onyx Morgan
Deputies ask for help in finding runaway Bradenton teen
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter

Latest News

James Richard and Katherine Arroyo trudge through the water in Hollywood, Fla., on April 13,...
Here’s why the downpour in Fort Lauderdale just wouldn’t stop
7 Day Forecast
Sunny skies build in and last for several days
Manatee County high school seniors were honored Thursday for their outstanding service in and...
Golden Herald Awards highlight Manatee student achievement
mote
Mote Science Education Aquarium to be complete by winter of 2024