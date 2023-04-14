Manatee schools’ alert system an extra layer of security

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Sandy Hook, Parkland, Uvalde, Nashville, and Louisville are all mass shooting events that claimed dozens of lives.

Keeping students safe while they’re in school is a top priority for every teacher and administrator. To that end, the School District of Manatee County uses an electronic system that can speed up response to an unthinkable event.

It’s an unassuming small white badge that all school employees -- administrators, cafeteria workers, even custodians -- have been wearing since August 2021.

Called the Crisis Alert Badge, school administrators say it can be a game-changer. “We have the system now to notify law enforcement immediately,” says Paul Damico, chief officer of safety and security for the district. “We need to keep doing what we’re doing in Florida.”

With the badge, anyone has the power to start a lockdown.

“You press this thing {the badge} and you keep pressing it several times, it buzzes a long time and goes right to county dispatch center,” Damico said.

Seconds later, an all-out lockdown is issued.

During a recent lockdown drill played out in real time at R. Dan Nolan Middle School in Bradenton, ABC7 was there to observe.

The badge “gives us the quickest response time possible to react,” said Scott Jeffers, a student support specialist at Nolan Middle. “It’s unfortunate that it has to be drills like this more frequently, but i think that it makes are school safer in the long run.”

“When this {badge} goes off, there are officers that have this on their app on their phone. They are getting the call before the 911 desk even gets it,” Damico said.

Those officers respond immediately to the badge’s alert.

Lockdown drills are happening more frequently, and unfortunately, false alarms are too. Damico says the badge mitigates the swatting call problem plaguing our local schools.

He said officers have the ability to recognize right away if an active shooter call is a real call or a hoax. “You either hear gunshots or you don’t,” Damico said.

Parents that ABC7 spoke to at Braden River Middle School say anything schools can do to increase safety is a good thing. “It just gets scarier and scarier as time goes on,” Melissa Geisler said. “Anything that they can do to help the children and keep the children safe is really important. There is so much that we owe our children.”

Dennis Blanco is a grandparent of a student at Braden River High School. “Anything that secures them more, and protects them from outside problems, and in-school problems, that’s fantastic,” he said.

In the 2021-2022 school year, the first year of implementation, the badges cost $400,000.

