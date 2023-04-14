Golden Herald Awards highlight Manatee student achievement
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County high school seniors were honored Thursday for their outstanding service in and out of the classroom.
The 2023 Golden Herald Awards were presented at the State College of Florida Neal Performing Arts Center in Bradenton.
This year’s 46th annual awards ceremony honored 85 seniors from every Manatee County high school.
Awards were given in 16 different categories, including math, journalism and athletics. One Golden Herald winner and one honorable mention recipient were chosen by teachers and administrators for each category.
Tom McDougal, the Chief Executive Officer at Manatee Memorial, a sponsor of the event, said it’s a prestigious and exciting honor that they’re thrilled to be a part of. “At Manatee Memorial, we are always dependent on young leadership and we are extremely committed to growth of our young leaders,” he said.
Each honoree received a commemorative medal, a plaque, and an $1,800 cash award. Honorable mention recipients received a plaque and a $700 cash award.
The students who were nominated are all excelling academically and have a proven record of giving of themselves to their respective school and community.
This year’s Golden Herald Award winners:
- Hanna Kaffka, Manatee High School - Art
- Jenny Martinez, Palmetto High School - Athletics
- Kaliyah Owens, Southeast High School - Business
- Tierney Thornhill, Lakewood Ranch High School - Bob Bartz Memorial Award in Citizenship
- Ricardo Campbell, Bradenton Christian High School - Computers and Technology
- Mackenzie Tice, Bradenton Christian High School - Drama
- Alexia Fuentes, Southeast High School - English and Literature
- Kehyla Desdin, Bradenton Christian High School- Foreign Language
- Chandler Poppell, Palmetto High School - General Scholarship
- Sophia Creneti, Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School - Journalism
- Dylan Jackson, Braden River High School - Mathematics
- Paris Guerrero, Southeast High School - Music
- Kate Tuchman, Lakewood Ranch High School - Science
- Ryan Gustafson, Braden River High School - Social Science
- Noah Johnson, Manatee High School - Speech
- Mary Grace Graham, SCF Collegiate School - Vocational
This year’s Honorable Mention recipients:
- Bella Rosa of St. Stephen’s Episcopal School - Art
- Benny Hedgepeth, Braden River High School - Athletics
- Brooke Strickland, Parrish Community High School - Business
- Ella Emmrich, Manatee High School - Citizenship
- Paulo Herrera, Southeast High School - Computers and Technology
- Madaline Boyd, Palmetto High School - English and Literature
- Yuxuan Guo, Southeast High School - Foreign Language
- Cassandra Leal, Manatee High School - General Scholarship
- Allison Raudales Godoy, Southeast High School - Journalism
- Erick Enriquez-Vega, Southeast High School - Math
- Katie Evans, Manatee High School - Music
- Skylar Rattana, Southeast High School - Science
- Paige Justice, Southeast High School - Social Science
- Marissa Souders, Parrish Community High School - Speech
- Cameron Murphy, Manatee High School - Vocational
