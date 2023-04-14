Golden Herald Awards highlight Manatee student achievement

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County high school seniors were honored Thursday for their outstanding service in and out of the classroom.

The 2023 Golden Herald Awards were presented at the State College of Florida Neal Performing Arts Center in Bradenton.

This year’s 46th annual awards ceremony honored 85 seniors from every Manatee County high school.

Awards were given in 16 different categories, including math, journalism and athletics. One Golden Herald winner and one honorable mention recipient were chosen by teachers and administrators for each category.

Tom McDougal, the Chief Executive Officer at Manatee Memorial, a sponsor of the event, said it’s a prestigious and exciting honor that they’re thrilled to be a part of. “At Manatee Memorial, we are always dependent on young leadership and we are extremely committed to growth of our young leaders,” he said.

Each honoree received a commemorative medal, a plaque, and an $1,800 cash award. Honorable mention recipients received a plaque and a $700 cash award.

The students who were nominated are all excelling academically and have a proven record of giving of themselves to their respective school and community.

This year’s Golden Herald Award winners:

Hanna Kaffka, Manatee High School - Art

Jenny Martinez, Palmetto High School - Athletics

Kaliyah Owens, Southeast High School - Business

Tierney Thornhill, Lakewood Ranch High School - Bob Bartz Memorial Award in Citizenship

Ricardo Campbell, Bradenton Christian High School - Computers and Technology

Mackenzie Tice, Bradenton Christian High School - Drama

Alexia Fuentes, Southeast High School - English and Literature

Kehyla Desdin, Bradenton Christian High School- Foreign Language

Chandler Poppell, Palmetto High School - General Scholarship

Sophia Creneti, Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School - Journalism

Dylan Jackson, Braden River High School - Mathematics

Paris Guerrero, Southeast High School - Music

Kate Tuchman, Lakewood Ranch High School - Science

Ryan Gustafson, Braden River High School - Social Science

Noah Johnson, Manatee High School - Speech

Mary Grace Graham, SCF Collegiate School - Vocational

This year’s Honorable Mention recipients:

Bella Rosa of St. Stephen’s Episcopal School - Art

Benny Hedgepeth, Braden River High School - Athletics

Brooke Strickland, Parrish Community High School - Business

Ella Emmrich, Manatee High School - Citizenship

Paulo Herrera, Southeast High School - Computers and Technology

Madaline Boyd, Palmetto High School - English and Literature

Yuxuan Guo, Southeast High School - Foreign Language

Cassandra Leal, Manatee High School - General Scholarship

Allison Raudales Godoy, Southeast High School - Journalism

Erick Enriquez-Vega, Southeast High School - Math

Katie Evans, Manatee High School - Music

Skylar Rattana, Southeast High School - Science

Paige Justice, Southeast High School - Social Science

Marissa Souders, Parrish Community High School - Speech

Cameron Murphy, Manatee High School - Vocational

