Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say

Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman Donald Adams (right) were involved in the fraud.(Daviess County Detention Center)
By Monica Watkins and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – Two men in Kentucky were arrested Thursday after police say they rolled back mileage on used cars at a dealership before reselling them.

The Owensboro Police Department said officers received information in February that workers at Discount Motors in Owensboro were tampering with odometers.

Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard and salesman Donald Adams were involved in the fraud.

During a search of the business on Thursday, investigators seized $350,000 in cash, three guns, more than 100 oxycodone pills, two vehicles and electronic devices used to carry out fraud.

Howard, 63, and Adams, 60, were both booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.

Both men were charged with 20 counts of tampering with a motor vehicle/odometer. Both men were also charged with trafficking in controlled substances and prescription controlled substances not in a proper container.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to F.D.O.T.’s Nicole Mills, the plans for the new bridge which will replace the old...
Manatee County residents unhappy with DeSoto Bridge project
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
A crash blocked all lanes of southbound I-75 near Clark Road Thursday morning.
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocked southbound lanes of I-75 at Clark Road
Onyx Morgan
Deputies ask for help in finding runaway Bradenton teen
Shania Dawkins
Sarasota police ask for help in finding missing teen

Latest News

This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts,...
Classified leak suspect appears in court as US reveals case against him
FILE - Flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 13, 2023,...
Florida floods: Airport reopens as residents clean up mess
In this image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice Department...
Capitol rioter who crushed officer with shield gets 7 years
A pedestrian walks under a sign advertising the NRA Convention, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in...
NRA convention draws top GOP 2024 hopefuls after shootings
Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives to speak at the Department of Justice in Washington,...
El Chapo sons among 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged by US