Three young teens arrested for car burglaries in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Three juveniles were caught burglarizing cars in a Port Charlotte neighborhood while wearing hoodies and face coverings, authorities said.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says on April 11, the three boys, ages 15, 13 and 12, were seen by a homeowner checking vehicles for unlocked doors in the area of Hayworth Road around 7 p.m.

Deputies canvassed the area and saw the three juveniles entering a Toyota Tundra. The 15- and 13-year-olds were seen exiting the car while the 12-year-old served as a lookout.

All three were detained.

Throughout the investigation, it was determined that the juveniles had entered multiples vehicles in the area and removed various items including a knife from one.

They were arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary and petit theft.

