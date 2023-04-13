Sarasota police ask for help in finding missing teen
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing teenager.
Shania Dawkins, 16, was last seen about 10:30 p.m. March 6 leaving the 1700 block of Bethune Court, heading to a friend’s house.
Police say she has run away from home in the past. She is not in danger, but police need help to locate her.
She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and long dark hair. She may be wearing yellow Crocs.
Anyone with information is asked to call 941-263-6773.
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.