Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sarasota police ask for help in finding missing teen

Shania Dawkins
Shania Dawkins(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing teenager.

Shania Dawkins, 16, was last seen about 10:30 p.m. March 6 leaving the 1700 block of Bethune Court, heading to a friend’s house.

Police say she has run away from home in the past. She is not in danger, but police need help to locate her.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and long dark hair. She may be wearing yellow Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 941-263-6773.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Florida, you may see Amish or Mennonites using cell phones
Discovering our Amish and Mennonite neighbors of the Suncoast!
A warm front and cold front pass by over the next three days
Developing low pressure bring several days of good rain chances
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
According to F.D.O.T.’s Nicole Mills, the plans for the new bridge which will replace the old...
Manatee County residents unhappy with DeSoto Bridge project
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches

Latest News

Three juveniles were caught burglarizing cars in a Port Charlotte neighborhood while wearing...
Three young teens arrested for car burglaries in Port Charlotte
Plans have been unveiled for a new Boys & Girls Club in North Port, after the existing club was...
Plans for rebuilt North Port Boys & Girls Club unveiled
Onyx Morgan
Deputies ask for help in finding runaway Bradenton teen
The governor of California is using recent events at New College of Florida to criticize...
California governor’s new video blasts DeSantis over New College takeover