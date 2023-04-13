Advertise With Us
Plans for rebuilt North Port Boys & Girls Club unveiled

Plans have been unveiled for a new Boys & Girls Club in North Port, after the existing club was destroyed last year by Hurricane Ian.
Plans have been unveiled for a new Boys & Girls Club in North Port, after the existing club was destroyed last year by Hurricane Ian.(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans have been unveiled for a new Boys & Girls Club in North Port, after the existing club was destroyed last year by Hurricane Ian.

Renderings for the new 14,000-square-foot, $4.5 million facility were presented Tuesday at a City Commission meeting. The new club will have a 2,500-square-foot teen center, game rooms, classrooms, and a commercial kitchen available for classes and the community.

The old Boys & Girls Club, named after longtime resident and former county commissioner Gene Matthews, was wrecked Sept. 28 during Hurricane Ian.

On Tuesday, the club’s president and CEO, Bill Sadlo, unveiled plans to replace those damaged buildings after the North Port City Commission honored Matthews by naming April 11, 2023 as Gene Matthews Day.

Almost $3 million has been raised to pay for the new facility. The Boys & Girls Club will still be known as the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club, while the campus will be named for donors Steve and Marjolaine Townsend, who donated $1 million to the project.

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation has also pledged $1 million. Board member CoolToday president Jaime DiDomenico has donated $500,000.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

