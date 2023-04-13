More sunshine for Thursday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An area of low pressure off the coast of MS and LA will make landfall on Thursday and as it does we will see our rain chance go down on Thursday. We will also see more sunshine on Thursday. Winds will turn more to the south and then southwest later in the day. It will still be breezy but not nearly as windy as the past couple of days.

We will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Thursday with only a 30% chance for a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm on Thursday with a high in the low 80s. Those winds will be out of the south to southwest at 10-20 mph, so still a bit breezy at times. The best chance for showers or an isolated thunderstorm will be mainly inland.

Friday we will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s with a little higher humidity moving in on a SW wind at 5-10 mph making it feel a bit warmer during the afternoon.

Saturday looks to be really nice and warm with generally sunny skies. The high will be in the mid to upper 80s away from the beach and in the low 80s at the coast. The heat index will be in the low 90s by the early afternoon.

Chance for some rain mainly Sunday afternoon as another front moves in (WWSB)

Sunday we will see some increase in cloudiness as a weak disturbance moves in. We start off with partly cloudy skies and then some increase in that cloudiness will occur during the afternoon along with a 40% chance for some scattered showers. It will be warm again with highs in the mid 80s.

Monday looking good with mostly sunny skies and a bit drier with a high around 82 degrees.

