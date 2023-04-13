Manatee County residents unhappy with DeSoto Bridge project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation is working to improve roads in Manatee County.

Wednesday, at a Manatee Chamber of Commerce event F.D.O.T. revealed their plans to reduce the number of injuries and fatalities caused by traffic incidents.

Many plans include narrowing certain roads, installing more roundabouts, and providing increased crosswalks. But the most significant topic of discussion was the traffic caused by the DeSoto Bridge.

According to F.D.O.T.’s Nicole Mills, the plans for the new bridge which will replace the old DeSoto Bridge doesn’t include more lanes of traffic.

The DeSoto Bridge has received a reputation for being overly crowded during high-traffic times.

According to real estate expert Kathy Nunnally McCann of A Paradise Realty, clients have voiced their concerns about the traffic in that area. Some even choosing to live elsewhere as a result.

“It’s as though it hasn’t been thought through. It is disheartening and it’s frustrating for us as residents and as realtors trying to sell our area-- trying to make potential new homeowners feel comfortable that the community that they’re moving into is moving with the times so to speak. It’s just not there right now,” she said.

With Manatee County’s population projected to grow substantially over the next ten years, she said she doesn’t believe F.D.O.T. is taking that into consideration.

She said, “Where’s the benefit? I understand the DeSoto Bridge needs structural assistance. But why are you building a bridge that is the same capacity as the existing bridge? In my personal opinion that makes no sense. While you are in the building stage-- or the development stage, why not go ahead and increase the capacity to help offset some of the congestion and traffic issues we are having now?”

According to Mills, at this point, if they go back to the drawing board to make a wider bridge they will run out of time which will put a lapse in the funding to build it.

“We have the money now, we are not analyzing it at this point in any kind of capacity. If we do that then we will miss our funding opportunity to replace the bridge. We don’t want to miss out on $150 million,” said Mills.

Mills also added the new bridge will be built with the capability of adding more lanes if needed, which the DeSoto Bridge does not.

The project is set to begin construction in 2027.

