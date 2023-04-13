Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Food prices drop for the first time since 2020

Generic photo of grocery shopping
Food prices are down for the first time since 2020.(Pexels/MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of putting food on the table is down.

Grocery prices fell in March, which is the first decline since September 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The data shows indexes for meats, fish, eggs and poultry fell 1.4% from February to March.

Fruit and vegetable prices also dipped slightly in that timeframe.

Bakery items, cereals and non-alcoholic drinks were among the products that became more expensive.

Although this month-to-month decline is a relief for consumers, grocery prices are still more expensive on an annual comparison.

In the year through March, grocery prices jumped 8.4%, outpacing overall inflation of 5%. Menu prices went up 8.8% in that time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Florida, you may see Amish or Mennonites using cell phones
Discovering our Amish and Mennonite neighbors of the Suncoast!
A warm front and cold front pass by over the next three days
Developing low pressure bring several days of good rain chances
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash...
18-year-old dies in crash on Beneva Road

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda under the Clay Wade Bailey...
Biden admin’s ‘focus’ turns to celebrating new investments
Severe floods ruin travel plans at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Travelers react after airport closes due to flooding
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Official: Russia may discuss swap involving Wall Street Journal reporter
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement
A threats was made against a Manatee County middle school, official say.
Authorities investigating threat at Haile Middle School