Deputies ask for help in finding runaway Bradenton teen

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing runaway teenager.

Detectives say they are looking for 13-year-old Onyx Morgan. She was last seen Tuesday walking in the 2700 block of Fifth Street West in Bradenton at around 4 p.m. She was wearing gray sweatpants and a yellow sweatshirt.

She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

