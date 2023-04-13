Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Deputies ask for help in finding runaway Bradenton teen

Onyx Morgan
Onyx Morgan(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing runaway teenager.

Detectives say they are looking for 13-year-old Onyx Morgan. She was last seen Tuesday walking in the 2700 block of Fifth Street West in Bradenton at around 4 p.m. She was wearing gray sweatpants and a yellow sweatshirt.

She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Florida, you may see Amish or Mennonites using cell phones
Discovering our Amish and Mennonite neighbors of the Suncoast!
A warm front and cold front pass by over the next three days
Developing low pressure bring several days of good rain chances
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
According to F.D.O.T.’s Nicole Mills, the plans for the new bridge which will replace the old...
Manatee County residents unhappy with DeSoto Bridge project
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches

Latest News

The governor of California is using recent events at New College of Florida to criticize...
California governor’s new video blasts DeSantis over New College takeover
Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, is sponsoring a controversial higher-education bill.
Controversial higher-ed bill backed in Senate
Watch for thunderstorms
A cold front will move past today with a thunderstorm risk
A threats was made against a Manatee County middle school, official say.
Authorities investigating threat at Haile Middle School