A cold front will move past today with a thunderstorm risk

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The warm front that produced yesterday’s rainy skies has pushed off to the northeast leaving the Suncoast in the warm, muggy sector of the low-pressure storm.

The low will continue to spin away from us and drag a cold front through our area. The sun will poke through the clouds and for most of the day the skies will be mostly sunny. This means warmer temperatures and more energy in the atmosphere. With southwest winds our supply of moisture has increased, leading to greater atmospheric instability.

This will make today slightly different than yesterday and bring a better chance of thunderstorms as the front moves past. Most of the risk that any thunderstorm will become severe is focused along Florida’s eastern coast and Panhandle.

The slightly drier air behind the front will move in Friday and reduce the rain chances into Saturday or Sunday. More sunshine and warmer temperatures will accompany this weather change. After several days of quiet weather, including part of Sunday as well, the next front will approach and bring another chance for late Sunday rains.

