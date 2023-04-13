California governor’s new video blasts DeSantis over New College takeover

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The governor of California is using recent events at New College of Florida to criticize Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible preview of the 2024 presidential race.

Gov. Gavin Newsome visited students and faculty in Sarasota recently to hear their concerns over an orchestrated takeover of the liberal arts college.

In a new video released on Twitter, Newsome called DeSantis and other GOP governors “functionally authoritarian leaders ... threatening classroom instruction, criminalizing teachers, criminalizing librarians, coming to colleges like this and taking over the universities.”

The video asks people to join Campaign for Democracy, an organization founded to “expose and fight rising authoritarianism across the nation.” The video and website are paid for by Campaign for Democracy, a political action committee affiliated with Newsome’s 2022 reelection campaign, according to Federal Election Commission records.

It’s widely speculated that Newsome, a Democrat, and DeSantis, a Republican, will both launch presidential runs in their respective parties in 2024.

DeSantis has blasted New College, known as a progressive school with a prominent LGBTQ+ community, saying it is indoctrinating students with leftist ‘woke” ideology and should be remade into a more conservative institution.

In January, DeSantis appointed six new members to the school’s board of trustees, including Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist from Washington state who has led national right-wing outrage over critical race theory.

Other appointees include Jason “Eddie” Speir, co-founder and superintendent of Inspiration Academy, a Christian charter school in Bradenton; Matthew Spalding, a professor and dean at conservative Hillsdale College; Charles Kesler, senior fellow at the Claremont Institute and a professor at Claremont McKenna College; and Mark Bauerlein, a retired English professor at Emory University and vocal opponent of diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Within minutes of their first meeting, trustees fired New College’s president Patricia Okker, and replaced her with Richard Corcoran, a former Republican speaker of the Florida State House and DeSantis’ first Commissioner of Education.

Since then, the school’s provost has stepped down, and the New College Foundation has reported donors were pulling their support -- and money -- from the school.

The interim head of the school’s masters program in applied data science publicly resigned in a scathing letter to Corcoran. “The nation is watching this experiment,” Aaron Hillegass wrote. “I love New College, but for the good of the nation, I hope the school fails miserably and conspicuously.”

He also added: “If I were more patriotic, I would burn the college’s buildings to the ground,” a comment Hillegass later said he regretted.

“The college has been completely torn asunder,” Newsome says in his new video. “Ron DeSantis is nothing more than a bully.”

In response, Rufo retweeted the Newsome video along with an attack on Newsome. “Gavin Newsom traveled to New College of Florida to spread lies about Ron DeSantis’ higher education reforms, but the public saw right through it and berated him in the comments.

“We are restoring classical liberal arts education in Florida — and no amount of hair gel can stop us,” Rufo tweeted.

