Authorities investigating threat at Haile Middle School

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat reportedly made against Haile Middle School, officials said Wednesday.

In an email to parents, Principal Kate Barlaug said deputies have identified the person they believe is responsible for the alleged threat. “That individual is now subject to serious legal and school district consequences,” Barlaug wrote.

Additional law enforcement officers were on and around the campus Wednesday as the investigation continued, she said.

“Parents, please take this opportunity to speak with your students about the seriousness of making any type of threat against a school, even if done in jest. Any threat made against our school or students can lead to life-altering consequences,” the email said.

