A Swift forecast for upcoming shows

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Will the rain come down so hard that the rain may soak through your clothes at Raymond James stadium on Thursday? Well it doesn’t look like it right now. Just 5 days ago while relaxing on vacation I noticed some forecasts were calling for a washout at the first concert on Thursday night at the Rayjay. My friends were calling me asking “what is going on, is it going to be a wash out”? I told them you shouldn’t have to “Wait there in the pouring rain,” in the stadium as the rain chances have been going down over the last few forecast model runs.

With the latest forecast models now showing less of a chance for widespread rain Thursday night things are looking better. Taylor will perform 3 consecutive nights at the Bucs stadium beginning Thursday night. It looks like you will be able to “smell of the rain fresh off the pavement” from some rain that should be around earlier in the day but not at the time of her hitting the stage around 8 p.m.

It is amazing how many references of rain Taylor Swift puts in her lyrics. She obviously likes rain with all the mentions, but I don’t think she wants to see any of it during her performances over the upcoming nights and neither do you.

So the forecast for Thursday evening is for temperatures in the upper 70s to start the show under mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance for rain. Now remember you can’t bring umbrellas into the stadium but you can bring a poncho. I would bring one just in case. Now the show will go on even if it rains, but if there is lightning detected then they will stop until the threat is gone. Even if you do get some showers they shouldn’t last all that long. The chance for lightning is even small than the rain chance.

Snapshot of a future radar for Thursday evening at 7:15 p.m. shows one or two showers still lingering near Raymond James stadium (WWSB)

Friday’s show should be just fine with no real threat of any significant rainfall and temperatures around 80 degrees at 7 p.m. The rain chance is at 20%.

Forecast is calling for a small chance for showers Thursday evening (WWSB)

Saturday’s show is going to be on the warm side so dress appropriately. We will see temperatures in the low to mid 80s at 6 p.m. under mostly fair skies. Winds will be out of the south to southwest at 5-10 mph bringing up the humidity making it feel a little sticky.

If the forecasts for the shows are a bust I hope you don’t ask me “So why’d you have to rain on my parade?” after the show is over.

Have fun and enjoy the show.

