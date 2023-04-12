Advertise With Us
Semifinalists for Manatee school superintendent announced

The School Board of Manatee County narrowed a list of 27 applicants down to a dozen semifinalists today as part of its search for a new superintendent to replace Cynthia Saunders, who is retiring at the end of June.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School Board of Manatee County narrowed a list of 27 applicants down to a dozen semifinalists today as part of its search for a new superintendent to replace Cynthia Saunders, who is retiring at the end of June.

The board members worked with representatives of the Florida School Boards Association during a morning workshop to compile the list of semifinalists. The list of semifinalists is as follows, provided in the order in which the applications were received. For resumes and more information on each applicant, please visit the Superintendent Search” page on the district’s website at www.manateeschools.net/superintendent

  • Scott Schneider, Chief of Schools, Duval County Public Schools
  • Michael Scott Flowers, Chief of Staff, Osceola County School District
  • Dr. Ann Hembrook, Area Superintendent, Marion County Schools
  • Dr. Kim D. Moore, Director of Administration at Hillsborough County Public Schools
  • Dr. Benjamin Henry, Regional Superintendent of Polk County Schools
  • Ernie Lozano, Chief of Staff, Broward County Public Schools
  • Dr. Jason C. Wysong, Deputy Superintendent, Seminole County Public Schools
  • Dr. Richard J. O’Malley, Superintendent of Schools, Florence South Caroline
  • Dr. Scott A. Davidheiser, Superintendent, Lower Moreland Township School District, Huntingdon Valley, PA
  • Doug Wagner, Administrator, School District Of Manatee County
  • Charlie Van Zant, former Superintendent, Clay County Schools
  • Tim Bargeron, Chief Financial Officer, Seminole County School District

The FSBA will collect additional information on each semifinalist and distribute that information to the school board members by Friday, April 21. The board will hold a workshop at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 28, at the Miller School Support Center in Bradenton, to identify finalists.

The school board plans to make a final decision on May 16. The anticipated start date for the new superintendent is July 1.

