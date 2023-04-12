Semifinalists for Manatee school superintendent announced

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School Board of Manatee County narrowed a list of 27 applicants down to a dozen semifinalists today as part of its search for a new superintendent to replace Cynthia Saunders, who is retiring at the end of June.

The board members worked with representatives of the Florida School Boards Association during a morning workshop to compile the list of semifinalists. The list of semifinalists is as follows, provided in the order in which the applications were received. For resumes and more information on each applicant, please visit the Superintendent Search” page on the district’s website at www.manateeschools.net/superintendent

Scott Schneider, Chief of Schools, Duval County Public Schools

Michael Scott Flowers, Chief of Staff, Osceola County School District

Dr. Ann Hembrook, Area Superintendent, Marion County Schools

Dr. Kim D. Moore, Director of Administration at Hillsborough County Public Schools

Dr. Benjamin Henry, Regional Superintendent of Polk County Schools

Ernie Lozano, Chief of Staff, Broward County Public Schools

Dr. Jason C. Wysong, Deputy Superintendent, Seminole County Public Schools

Dr. Richard J. O’Malley, Superintendent of Schools, Florence South Caroline

Dr. Scott A. Davidheiser, Superintendent, Lower Moreland Township School District, Huntingdon Valley, PA

Doug Wagner, Administrator, School District Of Manatee County

Charlie Van Zant, former Superintendent, Clay County Schools

Tim Bargeron, Chief Financial Officer, Seminole County School District

The FSBA will collect additional information on each semifinalist and distribute that information to the school board members by Friday, April 21. The board will hold a workshop at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 28, at the Miller School Support Center in Bradenton, to identify finalists.

The school board plans to make a final decision on May 16. The anticipated start date for the new superintendent is July 1.

