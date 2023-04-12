North Port wants budget guidance from citizens

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is providing citizens with a variety of ways to suggest how their tax dollars should be spent.

“Being able to hear directly from the community is a vital part of decision-making during the budget process,” City Manager Jerome Fletcher said. “Observations or opinions could help shape City Commission decisions and make a real difference.”

Besides the traditional budget hearings and workshops, North Port is offering a “budget tool,” an interactive website where residents can indicate which departments they feel are a priority; and performance dashboards, to track performance progress of various city departments.

Scheduled community budget meetings:

April 13, 6-7:30 p.m., Public Safety Building Training Room, 19955 Preto Blvd.

April 14, 9-10:30 a.m., Public Safety Building Training Room

April 27, 10-11:30 a.m. and 6-7:30 p.m., Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Ln.

May 11, 6-7:30 p.m., City Hall Commission Chambers, 4970 City Hall Blvd.

Budget Tool: Use the budget tool to allocate $100 into the categories that mean most to you. These results will be shared with City Commissioners and staff as they continue working through the budget process.

Budget Workshops: The City Commission Budget Workshops begin at 8:30 a.m. March 21, with several more to follow before a budget is adopted this fall. Public comment and participation is always welcome. Comments can be submitted via voicemail, email or in-person.

Performance Dashboards: View performance dashboards for various City Departments to track their progress toward their goals.

For more information, visit www.NorthPortFL.gov/BudgetInput.

