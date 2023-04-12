Advertise With Us
No surprise: SRQ sets another record

If you've used Sarasota Bradenton International Airport recently, this will come as no surprise...
If you've used Sarasota Bradenton International Airport recently, this will come as no surprise -- it's getting busier all the time.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’ve used Sarasota Bradenton International Airport recently, this will come as no surprise -- it’s getting busier all the time.

Last month, 514,889 passengers traveled through SRQ, the busiest March in the airport’s history.

In the last 12 months, more than four million passengers have come and gone at SRQ, a 10% increase compared to the previous period a year ago.

The first three months of 2023 have seen an 18.5% increase in passenger traffic over the same period in 2022.

The airport is expanding to meet the increased demand. SRQ held a groundbreaking ceremony last month to begin on a terminal expansion project. Connected to the east end of the ticket wing, the new five-gate 73,000-square-foot terminal, including a four-lane security checkpoint and five boarding hold rooms with 970 seats.

The new terminal will provide services for passengers including a new bar, café, restaurant, and marketplace in the double-height connector hall. Pre- and post-security, you’ll find men’s, women’s and family restrooms, mother’s nursing rooms and pet relief areas.

The $73 million project will be paid for with federal, state, and airport Authority funds.

