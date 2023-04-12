Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Discovering our Amish and Mennonite neighbors of the Suncoast!

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida is different in many ways. That really applies to our Amish and Mennonite communities. Having settled in the Pinecraft neighborhood of Sarasota 100 years ago, there are some “loopholes” in their lifestyle on the Suncoast, compared to their lifestyle when they head back north for the summer. Why is that? Click, watch and Discover with me!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4 p.m. Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40 a.m. Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11 p.m. Sunday on ABC7 News

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash...
18-year-old dies in crash on Beneva Road
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
An FWC officer smiles as he surveys the scene after the killing of 34 pythons and a pregnant...
Footage appears to show Florida Fish and Wildlife officers killing snakes
Two people are in custody after police say the car they were in crashed into a shed on Beneva...
Two in custody after crashing stolen vehicle into shed on Beneva Road
John Martin Smith
Sarasota man gets life for sexual assault of 7-year-old

Latest News

Many generations attended the parade.
Newtown Spring Fling Festival and Parade
The egg drop was just one part of Hope City Church's Easter celebration.
10,000 eggs dropped from the sky at Tatum Ridge Elementary
Many of the churches across the Suncoast also held additional Easter themed events like egg...
Suncoast Celebrates Easter
dscvr
Discovering Whitfield Estates