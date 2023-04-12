Advertise With Us
Developing low pressure bring several days of good rain chances

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A slow moving upper level low-pressure area and its surface reflection in the northern Gulf waters will develop over the stalled artifact of the front that brought our Easter rain showers.

As the front slowly drifts toward the northern Gulf coast, it will pull winds out of the southeast and, eventually, southwest. This will cause the formation of a warm front that will lift northward from the Florida Straights and cause rain chances to increase for the Suncoast today.

Additionally, moisture will rapidly increase and the afternoon and evening will become increasingly higher in humidity. In the late afternoon and early evening, we will have a change for showers and a few thunderstorms. The Suncoast will find itself in the muggy warm sector of the developing low as it lifts to the north.

After the low meanders over the north Gulf coast for a time, it will slowly lift off to the northeast and pull a cold front toward the state on Thursday into Friday. With that will come the potential for heavy rain, especially in north Florida and inland locations, and the chance for severe weather in the Big Bend. The chance for a few thunderstorms and waves of showers exists Thursday for the Suncoast, especially in the afternoon and into the night.

The cold front will move past us on Friday and some drier air will move in for Friday afternoon and Saturday. Conditions will become unstable again on Sunday as the next front approaches and moves past on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

