Windy Wednesday ahead with some rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hold on to your hat as winds will gust up past 30 mph at times on Wednesday. A combination of 3 systems will keep the winds howling out of the east at 20-25 knots out on the waters. We will see seas up to 3-5 feet and a small craft advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

One of those 3 systems is an old cold front to our south which will work north as a warm front on Wednesday afternoon. This front will bring an increase in cloudiness along with a good chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm mainly during the afternoon and early evening. We can expect to see about a .10″ to .25″ in a large area with some higher accumulations in isolated areas with some stronger cells moving through. The high on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees with winds out of the ESE at 20 mph. The rain chance is at 50%.

Some isolated areas could see some heavy rain at times (WWSB)

Thursday the low pressure system in the NE Gulf of Mexico will be close enough to the area to bring variable cloudiness along with a good chance for a few showers and a possible thunderstorm or two. This low pressure will be moving to the ENE away from the area and should clear out of here by Thursday evening as the rain chances will be going down Thursday night. The high on Thursday will be in the low 80s with the winds settling down a bit by late Thursday.

Thursday evening we will still see a 30% chance for a few showers but shouldn’t stick around all that long if we see any at all. The clouds will however be sticking around through the early morning on Friday.

On Friday we will see a 40% chance for a few lingering showers in the morning but whatever rain is around should come to an end by late morning. Skies will begin to clear by noon and the high temperature will warm into the low 80s.

Rain chances going down on Friday (WWSB)

Saturday looks to be nice with mostly sunny skies at times and highs in the mid to upper 80s with only a 20% chance for a shower or two mainly inland. The winds will be rather light as well as high pressure builds in for a short period of time.

Sunday another system will move in and bring some clouds with it. We will see variable cloudiness along with a slightly better chance for a few showers. The rain chance is at 30% for mainly afternoon showers.

