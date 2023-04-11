Wimauma man charged with possessing child, bestiality porn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 20-year-old Wimauma man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and bestiality videos, authorities said.

A cyber tip led Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies to arrest Juan Yap Rivera Jr. on April 4, a news release said.

Deputies say Rivera was found to have 79 graphic images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexual activity and bestiality, as well as footage of his pet dog engaging in sexual acts with him. The material was discovered on his phone, detectives say, and seized as part of the investigation. Rivera allegedly used his Snapchat and Telegram apps to find and store footage.

“This is a heinous case, and I want to remind the community we must continue to work together to prevent child exploitation and abuse,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. “We must remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior or activity to law enforcement.”

Rivera is being held on multiple felony charges, including possession and distribution of child pornography and bestiality.

Anyone with information about this case or other instances of child exploitation is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

