Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Wimauma man charged with possessing child, bestiality porn

Juan Yap Rivera Jr.
Juan Yap Rivera Jr.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 20-year-old Wimauma man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and bestiality videos, authorities said.

A cyber tip led Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies to arrest Juan Yap Rivera Jr. on April 4, a news release said.

Deputies say Rivera was found to have 79 graphic images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexual activity and bestiality, as well as footage of his pet dog engaging in sexual acts with him. The material was discovered on his phone, detectives say, and seized as part of the investigation. Rivera allegedly used his Snapchat and Telegram apps to find and store footage.

“This is a heinous case, and I want to remind the community we must continue to work together to prevent child exploitation and abuse,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. “We must remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior or activity to law enforcement.”

Rivera is being held on multiple felony charges, including possession and distribution of child pornography and bestiality.

Anyone with information about this case or other instances of child exploitation is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Mama and Baby Gators
Spring in Florida: City posts video of mama and baby gators
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash...
18-year old dies in crash on Beneva Road
The fire left serious damage.
House fire in Venice

Latest News

The family of deceased Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has filed a lawsuit...
Family: QB Haskins was drugged, robbed before he was fatally struck
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash...
18-year old dies in crash on Beneva Road
Low-pressure will develop in the Gulf
Low pressure forecast to bring good rain chances in the days ahead
steube
Congressman Steube trains with local baseball team - 11pm Report