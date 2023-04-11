Video appears to show Florida Fish and Wildlife officers killing snakes

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The United States Association of Reptile Keepers has issued a scathing release, accusing Florida Fish and Wildlife Officers of unlawfully killing 34 snakes, including a pregnant boa constrictor.

According to the group, the FWC officers showed up at a reptile factory in Broward County owned by Bill McAdam on April 6.

McAdam said the officers misidentified a boa constrictor and killed it with a nail gun to the head and also killed 29 Reticulated python and five Burmese pythons. The owner is said to have been issued a “conditional species permit” which would have grandfathered the animals into legality despite the prohibited rule.

Owner Chris Coffee shared photos of the incident.

ABC7 reached out to Fish and Wildlife Commission for a statement and they say they are investigating the incident:

The FWC has received your inquiry and is aware of the incident involving the euthanasia of multiple snakes at a Broward County captive wildlife facility on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Final reports for this incident are currently in development.

Preliminary information gathered from officers and investigators indicates that the facility visit on Thursday, April 6, 2023, was an attempt to determine if all reticulated pythons held at the facility were accounted for, since an escaped or released reticulated python had been found in the general vicinity on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Officers did not initiate contact with the facility owner with any intention of engaging in the euthanasia of animals at the time.

Preliminary information also indicates that the facility owner during the visit formally relinquished his reptiles to FWC and requested that the FWC officers and investigators euthanize the reptiles. Information also indicates that the owner specifically requested that the FWC officers and investigators conduct those euthanasia activities on-site at his facility.

The FWC Division of Law Enforcement is determining the full details of this incident and more information will be released when it is verified and appropriate to do so. Assembling the information and records required to provide a clear picture to the public on the facts of this incident may take time, but the FWC is committed to providing factual information when it becomes available.

