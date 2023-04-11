Advertise With Us
Two in custody after crashing into shed on Beneva Road

Two people are in custody after police say the car they were in crashed into a shed on Beneva...
Two people are in custody after police say the car they were in crashed into a shed on Beneva Road Tuesday.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people are in custody Tuesday after police say the car they were in crashed into a shed on Beneva Road.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Sarasota Police received a tip that two people wearing ski masks inside a green Kia Soul were driving recklessly near the area of 23rd Street and Osprey Avenue.

Officers spotted such a vehicle near Fruitville Road and Beneva Road as the vehicle was heading east. Before Sarasota Police officers could stop the vehicle, the vehicle exited city limits, traveled just into Sarasota County, and struck an outside shed in the 900 block of Beneva Road.

The two occupants are in custody, police say. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is handling the crash investigation, and the Sarasota Police Department is handling the additional criminal investigation.

