Storm system could bring some relief to drought

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures to stay slightly above average through Wednesday as highs will be in the low 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. There is a slight chance for a few scattered showers or possible thunderstorm during the late afternoon and evening. The rain chance on Tuesday is low at 30%.

We will see mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Windy weather can be expected again on Tuesday with east winds at 15-20 mph. A small craft advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening and could be extended through Friday.

Wednesday we will see partly cloudy skies with rain chances going up to 40% mainly during the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the low to mid 80s. It will still be breezy with winds out of the east at 15-20 mph.

Thursday will be our best chance for some rain, right now it is looking like the heaviest rain will be to our north and east. An area of low pressure is expected to develop over off the coast of Louisiana and track toward the NE. It will be close enough to the area that it will bring a few showers and a possible thunderstorm or two. Right now the rain chance is at 50%. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with winds out of the SE at 15-20 mph.

Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for more rain. Winds will still be breezy at times at 15-20 mph.

Storm system in Gulf to bring a good chance for at least some rain (WWSB)

Saturday the whole system will be moving out of here so look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s along with a 20% chance for some scattered showers.

Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for some late day showers and a high around 87 degrees.

