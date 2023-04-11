Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

SCSO arrests two for grand theft, cocaine possession

The two were arrested at the Home Depot on Cattleman Road
The two were arrested at the Home Depot on Cattleman Road(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men Friday morning for Grand Theft and one with an additional charge of Cocaine Possession.

The theft was called in by Loss Prevention at the Home Depot store on Cattlemen Road in Sarasota. These two were identified as the same two men who had committed grand theft at another business in North Port less than an hour earlier.

As deputies responded, the suspects gathered numerous items totaling just under $5,000. They made their way to the front of the store. They ditched the cart when they spotted the Loss Prevention Officer following them and fled the store towards their vehicle in the parking lot. Arriving deputies were able to apprehend the suspects at their vehicle. Deputies noticed the rear of the vehicle was packed with tools and electronic items still in boxes, which appeared to be stolen.

Javier Perez, from Miami, and Bryan Gomez-Cueto, from New Jersey, are each charged with one felony count of Grand Theft, with Perez having an additional felony count for Cocaine Possession. It is believed they are part of a larger crime ring based out of the Miami area.

Deputies transported the men to the Sarasota County Correctional Facility. They have been released – Perez on a $2000 bond and Gomez-Cueto on a $1500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash...
18-year-old dies in crash on Beneva Road
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Mama and Baby Gators
Spring in Florida: City posts video of mama and baby gators
WWSB Generic Stock 14
Manatee County officials identify inmate who died in custody

Latest News

Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium
Are you ready for it? City of Tampa braces for Taylor Swift concert
Two people are in custody after police say the car they were in crashed into a shed on Beneva...
Two in custody after crashing stolen vehicle into shed on Beneva Road
An FWC officer smiles as he surveys the scene after the killing of 34 pythons and a pregnant...
Footage appears to show Florida Fish and Wildlife officers killing snakes
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a Midland County Republican Party breakfast in Midland,...
DeSantis flexes executive powers while eyeing White House